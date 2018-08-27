Whoops! Tucker Carlson backtracks on claims about 'racist' Cyril Ramaphosa seizing land

The Washington Post is reporting that far-right Fox News opinionista Tucker Carlson has back-tracked on claims that SA's Cyril Ramaphosa is seizing land through illegal means.

His programme caused a global Twitter storm when US President Donald Trump tweeted: "I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers. “South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers”."