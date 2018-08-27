The top seven events to watch in a hectic week for SA

It’s a busy week for SA, with the unravelling of corporate and political malfeasance a key theme. Highlights are the state capture and Sars inquiries, and moves to clean up state-owned enterprises. Here are the top seven events to watch:

1. State capture inquiry: Former MP Vytjie Mentor appears on Monday, and on Friday, former Government Communication and Information Systems CEO Themba Maseko, appears on Friday, along with the current GCIS deputy director-general Phumla Williams. Mentor and Maseko have previously implicated former president Jacob Zuma.

2. Sars inquiry: Treasury’s deputy director-general in charge of tax, Ismail Momoniat, testifies on Wednesday. Also testifying this week are finance minister Nhlanhla Nene, former finance minister Malusi Gigaba and consultancy Bain.

3. State-owned enterprises: Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama has a Tuesday deadline to explain why he should not be suspended.

4. Eskom: the utility updates parliament on its governance challenges and the status of its coal-fired power stations on Tuesday.

5. Steinhoff: Former CEO Markus Jooste and former CFO ben la Grange have been summonsed to answer to MPs on Wednesday.

6. Budget deficit: July’s budget figures will be keenly watched for clues on where the deficit is headed.

7. Trade: a surplus is possible, but that’s not necessarily good news.

For more detail on these, and other important developments in SA this week, see the Economic Week Ahead and the Political Week Ahead.