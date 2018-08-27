Pikitup will not be collecting garbage in some parts of Johannesburg "until further notice".

"It is regrettable that Pikitup has to suspend services due to its staff being threatened with violence‚ putting their lives in danger and unable to leave depot premises every morning in order to go and carry out their daily duties‚" Pikitup spokesperson Muzi Mkhwanazi said in a statement on Monday.

Mkhwanazi said that violent protesters went to the Central Camp and Zondi depots on Monday morning. They want to be insourced‚ despite not "meeting the set criteria during the verification process currently under way".

A Pikitup truck was burnt in Diepkloof‚ Soweto‚ and another stoned and damaged on Friday.

Pikitup managing director Lungile Dhlamini told depot managers that it would be irresponsible to work under unsafe conditions.

Mkhwanazi said: "Given the nature and tone of the issues raised by the protesters which are outside of the entity’s mandate‚ Pikitup only implements both political decisions and board resolutions and doesn’t make policy. So‚ any stakeholders who have objections to the insourcing project should direct and raise their concerns at the appropriate levels — the mayor‚ speaker and member of the mayoral committee offices."

The strike has affected the following areas: Diepkloof, Orlando East, Orlando West, Dube, Meadowlands, Noordgesig, Pennyville, Klipspruit, Pimville, Kliptown, Senaone, Dlamini, Moroka, Mfolo South, Mfolo North, Mfolo Central, Protea Glen Zondi, Jabavu, Central Western Jabavu, Jabulani, Dobsonville, Protea Glenridge, Chiawelo, Emdeni, Phiri, Mapetla, Slovoville, Greenvillage, Longtill, Sgodiphola and Lefhureng.