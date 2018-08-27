No blanket exemption from prosecution nor presidential pardons for students linked to violent Fees Must Fall protests will be granted‚ justice minister Michael Masutha said on Monday.

He offered‚ however‚ to guide the students in making applications to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for a review of prosecutorial decisions in cases of students who are already charged and whose matters are currently on trial.

The activists declined to join what was billed as a joint media briefing with the minister in Pretoria on Monday when they heard that their call for presidential pardons and amnesty for their participation and acts in the fee-hike revolt had not been granted.

"There are no agreements. That is why we refused to sit with the minister at the same table and we have agreed that there is no coalition‚ no marriage‚ no unit‚" said convicted Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile.