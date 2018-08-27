Nhlanhla Nene and Bain to testify about Sars mayhem

Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene and consultancy Bain & Co are set to give evidence this week at the commission of inquiry into governance and administration at the SA Revenue Service (Sars).

The commission, chaired by retired judge Robert Nugent, has been hearing evidence on what led to a shortfall of about R100bn in recent years.

Nene was finance minister during the overhaul of the Sars operating model, which led to the destruction of its large-business centre, its investigation and enforcement capacity on the illicit economy, and its customs compliance and litigation units.

Sars is one of the most important institutions of the state, collecting revenue that is used to fund everything from education to welfare. Its limitations in recent years have been costly for citizens, who were subjected to the first increase in VAT for a quarter of a century in 2018 as the government sought to plug its budget deficit.

For Bain, one of the world’s biggest consulting firms, this week’s hearings will be the first opportunity to publicly defend itself after coming under attack from a number of witnesses.

It said last week it had been released from its confidentiality agreement with Sars, which would allow it to "set the record straight".

Suspended Sars commissioner Tom Moyane has defended the restructuring, arguing that Nene had approved it, while former finance minister Pravin Gordhan sought to halt it when he returned to the helm of the Treasury at the end of 2015.

Nene also set up a judicial commission of inquiry into Sars during his tenure ahead of his removal by former president Jacob Zuma in December 2015.

He appointed retired judge Frank Kroon in 2015 to look into governance challenges at Sars, but Kroon’s commission did little to turn the tide of destruction at Sars. It included officials who have since been implicated by employees.

Senior officials, testifying during the last two rounds of public hearings, said that the restructuring under Moyane — conducted by Bain — had neutered the tax agency’s capacity. The consultancy was paid about R160m for more than two years of work at Sars.

Bain has come under fire during the inquiry, with tax officials arguing that there had been no consultation with senior officials and that it had based its diagnostic reports on outdated reports and inaccurate information. Bain is expected to argue that it used information provided by Sars officials. It may also tell the commission what recommendations it made to Sars, whose officials had the final say on what to implement.

Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba and Treasury officials are also to appear before the commission. Gigaba was the first to recommend a commission of inquiry into Sars during his tenure as finance minister, a move blocked by Zuma.

After Zuma’s departure in 2018, the Nugent inquiry was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in February.

Sars announced on Friday that it is re-establishing its large-business centre and the unit working on the illicit economy.

The tax agency said that chief officer for governance, international relations, strategy and communications Hlengani Mathebula had been tasked with leading the process to re-establish the large-business unit. The re-establishment of the illicit economy team will be led by the chief officer for enforcement, Mogola Mokola.

Mathebula was in the past seen as a close ally of Moyane.

The controversial internal investigative unit headed by Yegan Mundie, who resigned in July after being suspended, had previously reported to Mathebula. Mundie is alleged to have had links with shady figures such as Robert Huang, a Zuma family associate.

Mundie reportedly interfered in investigations into the R400m tax bill of Western Cape businessman and alleged crime boss Mark Lifman. He allegedly recommended that criminal cases be opened and new Sars auditors be appointed to "reaudit" British American Tobacco’s competitors as well as Lifman.

Mathebula approved Mundie’s recommendations.

