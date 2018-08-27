Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
National

NUGENT COMMISSION

Nhlanhla Nene and Bain to testify about Sars mayhem

Bain has come under fire during the inquiry, with tax officials arguing that there had been no consultation with senior officials

27 August 2018 - 05:09 Natasha Marrian
South African Revenue Service. Picture: THE HERALD
Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene and consultancy Bain & Co are set to give evidence this week at the commission of inquiry into governance and administration at the SA Revenue Service (Sars).

The commission, chaired by retired judge Robert Nugent, has been hearing evidence on what led to a shortfall of about R100bn in recent years.

Nene was finance minister during the overhaul of the Sars operating model, which led to the destruction of its large-business centre, its investigation and enforcement capacity on the illicit economy, and its customs compliance and litigation units.

Sars is one of the most important institutions of the state, collecting revenue that is used to fund everything from education to welfare. Its limitations in recent years have been costly for citizens, who were subjected to the first increase in VAT for a quarter of a century in 2018 as the government sought to plug its budget deficit.

For Bain, one of the world’s biggest consulting firms, this week’s hearings will be the first opportunity to publicly defend itself after coming under attack from a number of witnesses.

It said last week it had been released from its confidentiality agreement with Sars, which would allow it to "set the record straight".

Suspended Sars commissioner Tom Moyane has defended the restructuring, arguing that Nene had approved it, while former finance minister Pravin Gordhan sought to halt it when he returned to the helm of the Treasury at the end of 2015.

Nene also set up a judicial commission of inquiry into Sars during his tenure ahead of his removal by former president Jacob Zuma in December 2015.

He appointed retired judge Frank Kroon in 2015 to look into governance challenges at Sars, but Kroon’s commission did little to turn the tide of destruction at Sars. It included officials who have since been implicated by employees.

Senior officials, testifying during the last two rounds of public hearings, said that the restructuring under Moyane — conducted by Bain — had neutered the tax agency’s capacity. The consultancy was paid about R160m for more than two years of work at Sars.

Bain has come under fire during the inquiry, with tax officials arguing that there had been no consultation with senior officials and that it had based its diagnostic reports on outdated reports and inaccurate information. Bain is expected to argue that it used information provided by Sars officials. It may also tell the commission what recommendations it made to Sars, whose officials had the final say on what to implement.

Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba and Treasury officials are also to appear before the commission. Gigaba was the first to recommend a commission of inquiry into Sars during his tenure as finance minister, a move blocked by Zuma.

After Zuma’s departure in 2018, the Nugent inquiry was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in February.

Sars announced on Friday that it is re-establishing its large-business centre and the unit working on the illicit economy.

The tax agency said that chief officer for governance, international relations, strategy and communications Hlengani Mathebula had been tasked with leading the process to re-establish the large-business unit. The re-establishment of the illicit economy team will be led by the chief officer for enforcement, Mogola Mokola.

Mathebula was in the past seen as a close ally of Moyane.

The controversial internal investigative unit headed by Yegan Mundie, who resigned in July after being suspended, had previously reported to Mathebula. Mundie is alleged to have had links with shady figures such as Robert Huang, a Zuma family associate.

Mundie reportedly interfered in investigations into the R400m tax bill of Western Cape businessman and alleged crime boss Mark Lifman. He allegedly recommended that criminal cases be opened and new Sars auditors be appointed to "reaudit" British American Tobacco’s competitors as well as Lifman.

Mathebula approved Mundie’s recommendations.

Nhlanhla Nene to testify at Sars commission next week

Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene, who occupied his current post at the time the damage was done, will give evidence to the Nugent commission of inquiry
Politics
2 days ago

Case against three Sars officials postponed for a third time

Ivan Pillay‚ Johann van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg, charged with allegedly bugging the NPA offices, are waiting for more ...
National
2 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Sars emerges as most devastating example of state capture

'The tyres are very thin; we will be on the rims very soon,' one official told the inquiry
Opinion
3 days ago

Bain ‘eager to set the record straight’ after confidentiality agreement with Sars is lifted

The international consulting firm has come under heavy criticism at the Nugent commission of inquiry
National
3 days ago

Need to revive Sars business unit ‘urgent’

Nugent commission hears disturbing evidence on how critical division was dismantled
National
3 days ago

