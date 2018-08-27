Candidate attorneys will have to rewrite their exams after all four admission examination papers were leaked.

On Monday‚ the Law Society of SA (LSSA) said all four papers would have to be rewritten in October and exact dates would be announced at a later stage.

Prospective attorneys undergo two years of articles during which they must pass four exams before they can be admitted to the profession.

It is not clear where and how the papers were leaked. But the Law Society said the rewrites are meant to “protect the integrity and reputation of the profession. Investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the leaks‚ and those persons involved. The LSSA will ensure that appropriate action will be taken against anyone who was complicit in the leak.

“The LSSA acknowledges that many candidate attorneys did not participate in this unethical and unprofessional conduct‚ and apologises for the inconvenience caused.”

This is the second legal profession entrance exam to be leaked in August. A bar exam for prospective advocates was also leaked recently. The motion court paper will be rewritten once a new paper was set.

