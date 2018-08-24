This is how MPs think a president should be impeached

The National Assembly has made progress in drawing up rules for the process of impeachment of a president and should have finalised them by the end of the year.

A subcommittee of the rules committee has finalised a draft set of rules which will be presented to the full committee on Tuesday next week for consideration.

Parliament was instructed by the Constitutional Court at the end of last year to establish a process for impeachment.

This was in a judgment in the case brought by the EFF, the UDM and COPE, which asked the court to find that the National Assembly had failed to put in place mechanisms and processes to hold former president Jacob Zuma to account for his failure to implement the remedial action ordered by former public protector Thuli Madonsela on the misuse of state resources during the upgrade of Zuma’s Nkandla residence.

In a majority judgment, the court ruled that a prerequisite for the removal of the president was the holding of a preliminary factual inquiry into whether there had been a serious violation of the constitution or the law, serious misconduct or the inability to perform the functions of his office. The court also found that parliamentary ad hoc committees were not suited for this purpose.

In terms of the draft rules drawn up by the subcommittee chaired by Richard Mdakane, any MP can initiate proceedings for an inquiry in terms of section 89 of the constitution (impeachment) by way of a substantive motion in the National Assembly, which must show that there is prima facie evidence that the president has committed a serious violation of the constitution or law; committed serious misconduct; or suffers from an inability to perform the functions of office.

The speaker of the National Assembly must refer the motion to a three-person, independent panel of experienced and respected South Africans — including possibly a judge — for a preliminary inquiry.

The members of the panel will be chosen by the speaker in consultation with political parties.

ANC MP Julie Kilian said it was very important that the panel not be a parliamentary committee.

The panel must within 30 days make a recommendation to the speaker based on its findings. The panel’s report will be considered by the National Assembly, which could resolve that a section 89 (1) inquiry must be held.

This inquiry into the veracity of the charges against the president will be conducted by an impeachment committee, which must submit a report with recommendations to the National Assembly.

If the report recommends that the president be removed from office, the question must be put to the vote. If it is supported by at least two thirds of incumbent MPs, the president will be removed from office with immediate effect. Only the National Assembly will have the power to make a final and binding decision on the impeachment.

Of critical concern — and this is something the rules committee will have to decide on — is the composition of the impeachment committee.

Various options have been considered by the subcommittee, including proportional representation, equal representation of the majority and opposition parties, and membership as determined by the speaker.

The subcommittee rejected the idea of proportional representation, in line with the court judgment and senior counsel opinion, as well as equal representation.

Mdakane said the option which the subcommittee seemed to favour was that the speaker choose members from all parties to sit on the impeachment committee, though not on the basis of proportional representation.

The main worry of all parties is that if the governing party has a majority on the impeachment committee, it could subvert the impeachment process to protect its president.

This is what happened with Zuma when the ANC used its majority in the National Assembly and ad hoc committees to protect him from attempts by opposition parties to unseat him.

Also of concern to MPs has been how to prevent the speaker of the National Assembly from scuppering any attempt at impeachment by refusing to institute an inquiry.

This has been addressed by making it obligatory for the speaker to refer an MP’s motion for impeachment to an independent panel.

Thereafter it is the National Assembly that will make the decisions.