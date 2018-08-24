Southgate Mall in Johannesburg was evacuated on Friday as police arrived to examine a suspicious device found on the premises.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubela confirmed that an unknown device was found at the mall. Police were on the scene to determine if the object was a bomb or not. "We are not sure if it is a bomb‚ the police are awaiting explosives experts to come and check it‚" he said.

Security personnel‚ who did not want to be named‚ said the device was discovered by a co-worker: "My colleague saw the [device] and reported it to the management‚ who then instructed us to evacuate everyone in the mall‚ because this is an emergency."

Several shops have been evacuated in recent weeks in KwaZulu-Natal after rudimentary incendiary devices were discovered at Woolworths outlets.