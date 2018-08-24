National

Southgate Mall evacuated after report of suspicious device

24 August 2018 - 14:10 Nonkululeko Njilo
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Southgate Mall in Johannesburg was evacuated on Friday as police arrived to examine a suspicious device found on the premises.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubela confirmed that an unknown device was found at the mall. Police were on the scene to determine if the object was a bomb or not. "We are not sure if it is a bomb‚ the police are awaiting explosives experts to come and check it‚" he said.

Security personnel‚ who did not want to be named‚ said the device was discovered by a co-worker: "My colleague saw the [device] and reported it to the management‚ who then instructed us to evacuate everyone in the mall‚ because this is an emergency."

Several shops have been evacuated in recent weeks in KwaZulu-Natal after rudimentary incendiary devices were discovered at Woolworths outlets.

Explosive device found at Durban Woolworths store after Umhlanga hoax

SAPS spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo confirmed that a device had been found and that it had been neutralised
National
1 month ago

Another home-made incendiary device is found at a Woolworths outlet in Durban

The same store and another in Durban were firebombed on Thursday
National
1 month ago

Bomb scare at University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Westville campus

The bomb threat comes at the end of a day of violent protests and the arrest of 17 students objecting to poor Wi-Fi signal and safety
National
10 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Faecal transfer may heal a plethora of ills, say ...
World
2.
This is how MPs think a president should be ...
National
3.
Southgate Mall evacuated after report of ...
National
4.
Communication workers face losing their jobs due ...
National / Labour

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.