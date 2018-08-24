SA is no Zimbabwe, says US state department on land expropriation

Nauert said on the possible expropriation of land without compensation, “Our position is that that would risk sending SA down the wrong path.”

But Nauert said SA’s land plans could not be compared to Zimbabwe’s disastrous land seizures.

“I think that the situation between SA and also Zimbabwe are quite different.

“It may be easy for some to draw comparisons but there are very big differences. In Zimbabwe we saw the government there squash civil society, shut down the media from doing their jobs and reporting and destroyed an independent judiciary. We have not seen that happen in SA so I think they are different situations altogether,” she said.

The state department continued to “encourage a peaceful and transparent public debate about what we consider to be a very important issue and South Africans certainly do as well.”

Asked if the US would consider sanctions against SA if expropriation without compensation went ahead, she said: “You know we would never forecast that. That is such a hypothetical. That’s a hypothetical and I’m not going to comment on it.”