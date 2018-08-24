Jonas to testify on ‘death threat’
Ajay Gupta allegedly threatened to kill Mcebisi Jonas if he ever disclosed the offer to make him finance minister and pay him a R600m.
Jonas did it anyway — first in a public statement and then to former public protector Thuli Madonsela.
On Friday, Jonas will take the oath before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo as the second witness at the state-capture commission of inquiry. He will for the first time publicly provide a full account of that fateful meeting in October 2015, including how Gupta allegedly threatened him after he declined the bribe offer.
For almost three years, Jonas’s life has been on hold. On October 23 2015, the then deputy finance minister went to the Hyatt Hotel in Rosebank expecting a meeting with Duduzane Zuma. Zuma took Jonas to the Guptas’ Saxonwold compound. Businessman Fana Hlongwane also arrived.
Jonas will tell Zondo about his encounter with a Gupta brother, whom he believes was Ajay, and the astonishing conversation that ensued that would change the course of his life.
It turned out to be a bizarre screening interview so that Gupta could decide whether Jonas was worthy of being their lackey after a plan to have Nhlanhle Nene fired as finance minister was put in motion.
Jonas was at the time also chairman and nonexecutive director of the Public Investment Corporation, so capturing him would have been a two-for-one bonanza.
He was so disturbed and deflated by the audacity of the Guptas that he wanted to resign.
A few days later, Jonas confided to Pravin Gordhan, then minister of co-operative governance. Gordhan talked him out of resigning and convinced him to do what would be in the best interests of the country.
The next day, he told Nene that his head was on the chopping block, and what Gupta had said. Despite both Jonas and Nene being dispirited, they resolved to stay in their posts and fight on.
All three would eventually lose their jobs as former president Jacob Zuma purged the principal opponents of state capture to deliver the Treasury to the Guptas.
Ironically, the Guptas’ offer to Jonas in 2015 and Zuma’s decision to fire him and Gordhan in March 2017 were perhaps the two main triggers of the public backlash against state capture that led to Zuma eventually being recalled as president.
Five months after the Saxonwold meeting, Jonas made a public statement confirming that the Guptas had attempted to buy his loyalty.
This tore away the shroud of secrecy around the shadow state created to redirect funds from government departments and state-owned enterprises to the Gupta network.
Other people such as Themba Maseko and Vytjie Mentor came forward with information, former public protector Thuli Madonsela was asked to investigate state capture and civil society began mounting a fight back. The Save SA campaign was launched.
But Zuma was still politically invincible and the Guptas remained untouchable.
In March 2017, Jonas talked to Mark Swilling, a professor in sustainable development at Stellenbosch University, and urged him to rally other academics to investigate how state capture had manifested.
A few weeks later, the axe fell on Jonas and Gordhan.
Before leaving the Treasury, they challenged South Africans to "connect the dots" about the political project enabling the looting of the state.
Since then, that has been Jonas’s fixation. He resigned as an ANC MP, began conducting research and has written extensively on the phenomenon of state capture and how to rebuild a credible state.
Swilling and a group of other academics produced the "Betrayal of the Promise" report on what they called a "silent coup".
