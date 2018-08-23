‘Stay out of SA’s affairs,’ Julius Malema warns Donald Trump

"SA is a post-colonial country with deep racial inequalities that were long designed by apartheid and colonisation. Our land expropriation programme seeks to realise the ideal of equality and human dignity‚" Malema said.

He said that the process of land expropriation was a means to force white people to share land which was gained through a crime against the humanity of black and African people.

"We must put it on record‚ unequivocally‚ [to] Donald ‘the pathological liar’ Trump: we are not scared of you and your US or Western imperialist forces‚" Malema said.