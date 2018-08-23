‘Stay out of SA’s affairs,’ Julius Malema warns Donald Trump
The US president tweeted earlier that he had asked his secretary of state to look into land expropriation without compensation in SA
On Thursday, EFF leader Julius Malema lashed out at US President Donald Trump‚ whom he referred to as a pathological liar‚ demanding that he stay out of SA’s domestic affairs.
This comes after Trump tweeted that he had asked his secretary of state to look into land expropriation without compensation in SA.
Malema said at a media briefing at the party’s headquarters in Braamfontein that the EFF would not be intimidated by the US. "We want to send a strong message to the US authorities‚ just like we did to the Australian authorities: stay out of SA’s domestic affairs.
EFF leader Julius Malema addressed the media in Johannesburg on August 23 2018 on his response to US President Donald Trump’s tweet on land expropriation.
"SA is a post-colonial country with deep racial inequalities that were long designed by apartheid and colonisation. Our land expropriation programme seeks to realise the ideal of equality and human dignity‚" Malema said.
He said that the process of land expropriation was a means to force white people to share land which was gained through a crime against the humanity of black and African people.
"We must put it on record‚ unequivocally‚ [to] Donald ‘the pathological liar’ Trump: we are not scared of you and your US or Western imperialist forces‚" Malema said.
