‘Stay out of SA’s affairs,’ Julius Malema warns Donald Trump

The US president tweeted earlier that he had asked his secretary of state to look into land expropriation without compensation in SA

23 August 2018 - 17:05 Zimasa Matiwane
EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
On Thursday, EFF leader Julius Malema lashed out at US President Donald Trump‚ whom he referred to as a pathological liar‚ demanding that he stay out of SA’s domestic affairs.

This comes after Trump tweeted that he had asked his secretary of state to look into land expropriation without compensation in SA.

Malema said at a media briefing at the party’s headquarters in Braamfontein that the EFF would not be intimidated by the US. "We want to send a strong message to the US authorities‚ just like we did to the Australian authorities: stay out of SA’s domestic affairs.

EFF leader Julius Malema addressed the media in Johannesburg on August 23 2018 on his response to US President Donald Trump’s tweet on land expropriation.

"SA is a post-colonial country with deep racial inequalities that were long designed by apartheid and colonisation. Our land expropriation programme seeks to realise the ideal of equality and human dignity‚" Malema said.

He said that the process of land expropriation was a means to force white people to share land which was gained through a crime against the humanity of black and African people.

"We must put it on record‚ unequivocally‚ [to] Donald ‘the pathological liar’ Trump: we are not scared of you and your US or Western imperialist forces‚" Malema said.

What Donald Trump’s crazy tweet means for SA

This should not be dismissed as an example of Trump’s skating on thin facts: to describe Cyril Ramaphosa as a racist who is stealing land because he ...
Opinion
48 minutes ago

Ramaphosa’s office responds to Trump’s ‘misinformed’ land tweet

The issue will be handled through diplomatic channels, says the presidency, after Trump asked Mike Pompeo to look into ‘farm seizures’ ...
National
7 hours ago

While Trump takes to Twitter, Ramaphosa takes to FT to air his views on land

The president’s piece says any amendment must retain the prohibition on arbitrary deprivation of property, and lists scenarios where ...
National
8 hours ago

