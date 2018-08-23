Ramaphosa’s office responds to Trump’s ‘misinformed’ land tweet

Pretoria will ask the US ambassador for clarity on a tweet sent out by US President Donald Trump on Thursday, in which he said he has asked the US secretary of state to study expropriation without compensation and farm murders, seemingly after watching a segment on Fox News.

Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he has asked his secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, to "closely study the South African land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers".

Trump also included the sentence: "South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers" in the sentence, and tagged Fox News host Tucker Carlson and the channel in his tweet.

SA’s presidency said on Thursday that it had noted Trump’s tweet, "which is misinformed in our view", but said the matter would be taken up through diplomatic channels.

"To this end the presidency will request the minister of the department of international relations and co-operation to obtain clarification from the US ambassador," said Khusela Diko, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokeswoman.

Lindiwe Sisulu is the current minister.

In the segment on Tucker Carlson Tonight, titled "Inside South Africa’s racist land seizures", Carlson stated as fact that the constitution had already been amended, and ridiculed the US state department’s statement on the process in SA.

Trump’s tweet also comes after US think-tank the Cato Institute published an editorial calling on his administration to act against SA, possibly by removing it from the Agoa trade deal, which allows favourable South African exports to the US.

An editorial on the topic was written on the think-tank’s web site by Marian Tupy, who was the expert interviewed by Carlson on the segment.

Ernst Roets and Kallie Kriel, leaders of Lobby group AfriForum, reportedly visited Carlson’s studio earlier this year in their tour to the US, where farm murders were among the issues they raised.

Huffington Post reported at the time that Roets and Kriel had also met with the Cato Institute during their visit to the US.

'Mature response'

Political analyst professor Somadoda Fikeni has applauded Pretoria’s reaction to the Trump tweet, saying it was the “most mature response”.

“When you are dealing with sensitive matters you don’t want to inflame them. Stick to facts and pretend there was a misunderstanding. They on the other side might say it was misunderstood, and it works to your favour if you are a country that seems measured and understands the policy issues, and the timing,” he said.

Fikeni said Trump’s antics were aimed at deflecting attention from his own woes in light of the scandals that have characterised his presidency.

On Tuesday, Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted on bank and tax fraud charges at the same time his erstwhile lawyer and adviser, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to eight felonies.

However, Fikeni said, the deflection attempts did not make Trump’s commentary on the land issues in SA any less dangerous.

The US is SA’s third largest trading partner after China and Germany.

“Donald Trump is facing a myriad challenges at home that may impact his party’s performance in the midterms. Often leaders create external enemies – for deflection purposes. He looked for enemies in Iran, Asia, Mexico so that the focus is on those melodramatic moments.

“The US being a superpower is not to be ignored even, when its leader is unpredictable and also that he does not have a nuanced understanding of global issues, that makes him more dangerous,” he said.

Labour union Solidarity — which warned earlier this month that the country’s land expropriation policy would lead to fallout over the African Growth and Opportunity Act, known as Agoa — said it would watch with keen interest the outcomes of the investigation by Trump’s administration.

It said SA would no longer be eligible for Agoa if expropriation threatened property rights.

Solidarity’s deputy general secretary, Marius Croucamp, said the union was not shocked by the sentiments expressed by Trump because similar concerns over Agoa eligibility were expressed by US diplomats they met with a few months ago.

“We met with diplomats of the US on steel tariff issues, they told us that the concern was that property rights should be upheld.

“The land issue has intensified since then…. The issue of farm murders and property rights is something we have been concerned about, we will see what comes out of the American investigation. It’s alarming,” he said.