New resource plan, detailing energy mix for coming decades, ready for comment

Cabinet has approved the publication of the updated integrated resource plan for public comment, communications minister Nomvula Mokonyane said at a post-cabinet media briefing on Thursday.

The plan will outline the energy mix for the country for the next few decades.

"The finalisation of the IRP will provide the necessary certainty to industry players as well as consumers insofar as security of electricity supply in the medium to long term is concerned," Mokonyane said.

Energy minister Jeff Radebe and department of energy officials will talk to parties of the National Economic and Labour Council on Friday on the updated plan.

The draft plan will be published in the government gazette and the department’s website by not later than Monday, August 27.