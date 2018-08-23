Former president Jacob Zuma’s son‚ Duduzane‚ says he will testify at the state-capture inquiry if required to do so.

"If I need to‚ then I will‚" he told TimesLIVE at his second appearance on two charges of culpable homicide.

His father‚ who is currently deciding how he will respond to multiple claims that he allowed the Gupta family to choose certain of his cabinet ministers‚ was also in court for Duduzane’s appearance.

The case‚ which relates to the deaths of two women following a February 2014 collision between Duduzane’s Porsche and a minibus taxi‚ was postponed until October 26 so as to finalise outstanding pre-trial issues so a date for the trial can be set.

Friday sees former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas take the stand at the commission into state capture‚ led by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to give testimony that purportedly directly implicates Duduzane in corruption.