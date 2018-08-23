Jacob Zuma supports his son, who is facing homicide charges and is implicated in state capture
Duduzane Zuma says he will appear before the state-capture inquiry if asked; Mcebisi Jonas says it was Duduzane who arranged a meeting with Ajay Gupta
Former president Jacob Zuma’s son‚ Duduzane‚ says he will testify at the state-capture inquiry if required to do so.
"If I need to‚ then I will‚" he told TimesLIVE at his second appearance on two charges of culpable homicide.
His father‚ who is currently deciding how he will respond to multiple claims that he allowed the Gupta family to choose certain of his cabinet ministers‚ was also in court for Duduzane’s appearance.
The case‚ which relates to the deaths of two women following a February 2014 collision between Duduzane’s Porsche and a minibus taxi‚ was postponed until October 26 so as to finalise outstanding pre-trial issues so a date for the trial can be set.
Friday sees former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas take the stand at the commission into state capture‚ led by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to give testimony that purportedly directly implicates Duduzane in corruption.
Jonas has stated that Duduzane arranged an October 2015 meeting‚ during which Ajay Gupta allegedly attempted to bribe Jonas into taking the finance minister position and serving the Gupta family’s business interests. Duduzane has previously denied that these claims are true.
He has been charged with corruption in relation to Jonas’s evidence‚ which was documented in former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s "State of Capture" report. Both Duduzane and Jacob Zuma have yet to give sworn evidence in response to the state-capture claims against them.
In court on Thursday morning‚ both appeared relaxed and cheerful. "I think this is the first time [my father] has come to court to support someone‚" Duduzane said‚ while sitting among journalists in the press bench. "Normally, when he’s in court‚ he’s in the dock."
When it was pointed out to former President Zuma that his son was sitting on the bench reserved for reporters — "so it looks like your son has a new job" — he laughed and shook his head.
Zuma‚ like his son‚ is also facing corruption charges in connection with the multi-billion-rand arms deal. He is due back in court in November.
