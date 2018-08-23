"We call for the president of the country to use his prerogative powers to grant amnesty to all students and workers who are criminally charged‚ convicted or arrested as a result of participating in the protests. The arrest of these students has the direct consequence of not only affecting individual students‚ but of affecting the indigent communities they come from. In a country like ours‚ where the cracks of inequality run deep‚ the government has a responsibility‚ at the very least‚ to ensure it does not exacerbate already existing inequalities‚" said the memorandum.

"Many more students who were not criminally charged were suspended and some expelled from their institutions of higher learning. As it stands, there are not enough black people who have access to higher education because they are poor‚ but our universities still have the audacity to expel these students."

Calls for charges to be dropped against the students have continued to mount‚ with the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) throwing its support behind the students.

Free-education activist Bonginkosi Khanyile‚ from the Durban University of Technology‚ is one of those who faces jail time for his participation in the fee-hike revolt. He was found guilty last week of public violence‚ failing to comply with police instructions, and being in possession of a dangerous weapon.

Another student‚ Khanya Thandile Cekeshe‚ is currently serving time for setting a police van alight during the protests in 2016‚ while Dlamini is facing charges of theft‚ assault‚ public violence and malicious damage to property relating to the same protests. His trial is yet to begin.

Sex crimes

In their memorandum‚ the students also demanded that sex crimes against students be addressed.

"The number of cases that concern sexual violence in our institutions has been increasing at alarming rates. What is even more alarming‚ though‚ is how our institutions and the department of education have been complacent in dealing with the matter. It is true that sexual violence is a societal problem‚ but where it finds expression in our institutions of learning (where we spend most of our time and regard as home), the department and the government have to act immediately."