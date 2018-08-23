Cabinet approves new board members for Acsa and Sanral

The cabinet has approved the appointment of nonexecutive directors for the boards of the Airports Company SA (Acsa) and the South African National Roads Agency Ltd (Sanral).

Nolulamo Gwagwa has been appointed chairperson of Acsa, with Phydelis Mvelase, Yershen Pillay, Bonang Mohale, Pascalis Mokupo, Nosizwe Nokwe-Macamo and Nqobizitha Phenyane appointed as nonexecutive directors.

Gwagwa is CEO of black-owned investment company Lereko Investments, and a nonexecutive director of FirstRand, Massmart and Sun International and chair of Aurecon Africa.

Mohale is CEO of Business Leadership SA, and Pillay is on the board of the National Youth Development Agency.

Themba Mhambi has been appointed chairperson of Sanral, with Alderman Haswell, Nkareng Mpobane, Thamsanqa Matosa and a Ms Dladla as nonexecutive directors.