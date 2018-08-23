National

Cabinet approves new board members for Acsa and Sanral

Nolulamo Gwangwa will chair the Acsa board, while Sanral’s will be chaired by Themba Mhambi

23 August 2018 - 12:13 Linda Ensor
OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. Picture: ACSA
The cabinet has approved the appointment of nonexecutive directors for the boards of the Airports Company SA (Acsa) and the South African National Roads Agency Ltd (Sanral).

Nolulamo Gwagwa has been appointed chairperson of Acsa, with Phydelis Mvelase, Yershen Pillay, Bonang Mohale, Pascalis Mokupo, Nosizwe Nokwe-Macamo and Nqobizitha Phenyane appointed as nonexecutive directors.

Gwagwa is CEO of black-owned investment company Lereko Investments, and a nonexecutive director of FirstRand, Massmart and Sun International and chair of Aurecon Africa.

Mohale is CEO of Business Leadership SA, and Pillay is on the board of the National Youth Development Agency.

Themba Mhambi has been appointed chairperson of Sanral, with Alderman Haswell, Nkareng Mpobane, Thamsanqa Matosa and a Ms Dladla as nonexecutive directors.

