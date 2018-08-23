Cabinet accepts CSIR report on spectrum availability

The cabinet has approved the outcome of a study by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research on spectrum licensing.

The study sought to determine the amount of spectrum available for open access and licensing to the industry.

"The study confirms that spectrum can be licensed to both wireless open access networks as well as to the industry.

"This will, amongst others, achieve national policy obligations: cost of communication, remove entry barriers for small and medium enterprises and sustain current investments," communications minister Nomvula Mokonyane told a post-cabinet media briefing on Thursday.

She said telecommunications and postal services minister Siyabonga Cwele will hold a full media briefing to unpack the report.

