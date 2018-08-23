Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
National

Bain restructuring ‘neutralised crucial units at Sars’

23 August 2018 - 05:10 Natasha Marrian
Picture: THE HERALD
Picture: THE HERALD

Consulting firm Bain & Co is said to have failed to consult primary officials when remodelling critical units at the SA Revenue Service (Sars). And its diagnostic report, which led to a dramatic overhaul of customs, was fraught with misleading, inaccurate and outdated statements.

This emerged in evidence during the second day of the public hearings of the commission of inquiry into governance and administrative issues at Sars, when five officials detailed how the Bain restructuring had neutralised crucial units dealing with enforcement, litigation and customs.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Bain ‘crippled’ the litigation unit at Sars

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here .

marriann@businesslive.co.za

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Trump tweets about land expropriation and 'farm ...
National
2.
Bain ‘crippled’ the litigation unit at Sars
National
3.
Cosatu’s balancing act ‘will be tricky’
National / Labour
4.
Review of fuel levy ‘is possible’
Economy

Related Articles

Bain’s intervention at Sars led to high-court litigation unit being cut
National

SARS investigators come under scrutiny
National

Bain ‘crippled’ the litigation unit at Sars
National

Revenue shortfall at Sars self-inflicted
National

Sars bombshell: agency inflated compliance figures, inquiry hears
National / Labour

From SARS to state capture: the seven big things to watch this week
National

Tom Moyane asks for more time in disciplinary inquiry
National

Treasury’s plan to fix abuse of venture capital incentive will kill the ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.