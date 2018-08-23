Bain restructuring ‘neutralised crucial units at Sars’

Consulting firm Bain & Co is said to have failed to consult primary officials when remodelling critical units at the SA Revenue Service (Sars). And its diagnostic report, which led to a dramatic overhaul of customs, was fraught with misleading, inaccurate and outdated statements.

This emerged in evidence during the second day of the public hearings of the commission of inquiry into governance and administrative issues at Sars, when five officials detailed how the Bain restructuring had neutralised crucial units dealing with enforcement, litigation and customs.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Bain ‘crippled’ the litigation unit at Sars

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here .

marriann@businesslive.co.za