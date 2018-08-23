Bain ‘eager to set the record straight’ after confidentiality agreement with Sars is lifted

Bain & Co has been released from its confidentiality agreement with the SA Revenue Service (Sars) and my now voluntarily submit its work on the contentious restructuring at the tax agency to the commission of inquiry, chaired by retired judge Robert Nugent.

Bain said in a statement on Thursday that while it was an "extraordinary step" to take as the company placed great value on confidentiality, it looked forward to the opportunity to "set the record straight".

Bain has come under heavy fire at the public hearings, with senior Sars officials accusing the international consulting firm of having a predetermined outcome in mind, failing to consult and using inaccurate and outdated facts to back up its work.

"We take seriously any questionable assertions raised against our reputation, and are eager to present the facts and evidence that will support the efficacy of our work and the transparency and professionalism with which we approach every client engagement, Sars included," Bain said in the statement.

During the second round of the hearings this week, the commission heard how key units were strategically disbanded as a result of the restructuring. These included the large business centre, the enforcement and projects units, the compliance unit and customs.

Sars executive in charge of compliance Fareed Khan said in his submission on Thursday that Bain did not create an operating model but rather a "structure with reporting lines". In the past, Sars had a "strategic vision which influenced its structure". "What they simply did was reshuffle chairs, there was no vision we were made aware of," he said.

Bain acknowledged in its statement that the reputation of the tax agency had been "tarnished and compromised by multiple issues". It welcomed the appointment of the commission and said it would "put forward the facts relating to our work at Sars and to contribute to a process aimed at restoring credibility to a critical institution".

