Zondo ‘does not need two years’

The commission had to adjourn to Friday so its second witness, former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, can come to testify.

Casac’s Lawson Naidoo said in an answering affidavit to the urgent application made by Zondo in July that "whilst the commission must be given adequate time to discharge its duties, this must be counterbalanced by the need for finality and resolution".

In court papers filed last week, Casac proposed a 12-month extension.

He said Zondo had not set out a factual basis for a 24-month extension, which is four times the original 180 days given by the public protector.

Unless the commission was given a set date by which to complete its work, it "will bear the risk of running perpetually", Naidoo said.

Casac asked Zondo to show why the proposed 12-month extension would be insufficient to complete the commission’s work in terms of the specific terms of reference.

He also asked for a more detailed explanation for how it plans to structure its work and use its time.