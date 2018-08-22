Siyabonga Gama given extension to argue against suspension

Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama and several other top executives have been given an extension until next week Tuesday to provide reasons to the board for why they should not be suspended, chairman Popo Molefe said on Wednesday.

The new board headed by Molefe has been in place for 11 weeks.

Among the first things the board did was to issue Gama and two other executives, chief financial officer Thamsanqa Jiyane and supply chain manager Lindiwe Mdletshe, letters warning them of their pending suspensions. The three are implicated in a raft of reports on mismanagement and corruption at Transnet.

Molefe said the executives had asked for extra time and the board had agreed.

However, prior to these letters being issued, parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises had invited both the board and executives to brief it on progress made in internal investigations of corruption.