Security clearances holding back state of state-capture inquiry

All top-secret security clearances needed for the state-capture commission of inquiry will be completed by no later than September 21, according to State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba.

The commission, which finally kicked off on Monday, has been plagued by delays to such an extent that its chair, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, had to bring an urgent application to have the time it has to conduct its work extended.

Part of the reasons cited for the delay is the issuing of security clearances, which saw Zondo writing to President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in the matter. Ramaphosa’s office says he has intervened in the standoff between the inquiry and the State Security Agency (SSA), and has been assured that the agency will “prioritise” granting crucial security clearances to commission staff.

The inquiry's secretary Dr Khotso de Wee has said the SSA’s failure to process the “top secret” clearances was “unacceptably delaying” the commission’s work. The SSA, in turn, laid the blame for clearance delays firmly on unidentified inquiry staff who were “not taking this exercise seriously and making lots of excuses”.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that Ramaphosa’s office “has engaged theSSA to prioritise completion of the process ... The SSA has committed to [the] same. The presidency urges both parties to fully co-operate with one another, including ensuring all necessary information [is] provided to the SSA by all commissioners.”

On Wednesday, Letsatsi-Duba said she has provided a breakdown of the security clearances issued, and those still outstanding, including "some of the delays occasioned by the applicants, some of whom have flatly refused to subject themselves to the process".