Cindy Bezuidenhout‚ lead analyst at Lightstone Property‚ said their data clearly showed that female buyers had been steadily increasing since 2016‚ noticeably overtaking the male and married couple markets. According to Bezuidenhout‚ this trend could be indicative of women becoming more economically empowered.

Reviewing the volume of sales by buyer type in the four main provinces since 2013‚ single female owners largely dominate in Gauteng and‚ by a smaller margin‚ in the Eastern Cape.

Married couples outweigh other buyer types in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal‚ followed single female buyers, and then male buyers.

Gauteng leads the property sales market in terms of volume‚ "and it is very encouraging to see the female market owning this space"‚ said Bezuidenhout.

Female buyers are choosing inexpensive homes. Bezuidenhout said: "One could deduct that the gap between male and female average sale price [can be] attributed to the income inequality between the two groups."