The ANC study group on basic education has called for the implementation of history as a compulsory subject in South African schools to be fast-tracked.

"History as a compulsory subject in our schools is long overdue. It plays a pivotal role in building a sense of nationalism‚ patriotism and national unity. It also enables South African citizens to learn and understand the struggles that were faced by many in order for this country to gain democracy‚" said the chair of the governing party’s study group‚ Nomalungelo Gina.

"History as a school subject must tackle social inequality‚ speak to issues of social cohesion‚ national and African identity. It must contribute to our project of decolonising our school curriculum. As a school subject‚ it will increase the analytical and cognitive thinking of learners which will build learners in a holistic manner."

The South African Democratic Teachers Union first called for history to be made compulsory in 2014‚ Business Day reported in June. The union has said understanding the history of SA and the continent would help unify the country.

In 2018‚ a task team established by the department of basic education recommended that history should be a compulsory subject in schools from 2023. At present pupils take history to grade 9 and are permitted to drop it in grade 10.