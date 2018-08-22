IFP leader says ANC owes him an apology relating to internecine wars in KZN

IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi says the ANC owes him an apology for having branding him a sell-out.

Buthelezi, who celebrated his 90th birthday on Monday, told those who gathered at the Durban Exhibition Centre for the celebrations — and repeated it in subsequent interviews on SABC channels — that it is wrong to lay sole responsibility on him and his supporters for the internecine war that claimed more than 20,000 lives in many parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Buthelezi formed the Inkatha Yenkululeko Yesizwe in 1975 as a cultural organisation. It was rebranded a political party and renamed the IFP in the late 1980s not long before its battles with the ANC-supporting United Democratic Front (UDF).

Buthelezi said he was urged by then ANC exiled leader Oliver Tambo to start a political organisation inside the country so the struggle could be waged both within the country and outside. He blamed the straining of the relationship between the IFP and the ANC solely on the ANC leaders’ intransigence and hostility towards him, the former KwaZulu homeland government, and the IFP.

Buthelezi said he instructed his supporters to defend themselves when attacked but had not told them to instigate violence against political opponents, including UDF and ANC supporters.

"The ANC owes me an apology. The ANC betrayed me because I never quarreled with them. They ditched me just like that. Oliver Tambo was afraid of being criticised by hardliners within his party. He didn’t have the courage to say that it was he and [the late former ANC president chief Albert] Luthuii who instructed me to accept the leadership of the KwaZulu government in order to abort it," Buthelezi said.

He added that it "is wrong" to say the war was a one-way street. "There were attacks caused by the IFP and there were attacks by the ANC and its internal supporters. There were pre-emptive strikes by the ANC. [The IFP] cannot be equated in that conflict as if we wanted war. We were defending ourselves."

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal declined to comment on whether it will extend an apology to Buthelezi. Mdumiseni Ntuli, the party’s provincial secretary, said the ANC is planning to hold meetings with the IFP and its leader, and these meetings will determine whether any apology will be forthcoming. He said these meetings are still at the planning stages and there is no date yet given for when they will take place.