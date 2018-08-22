DA’s move to remove Busisiwe Mkhwebane suffers setback

However, due to an administrative glitch the submission was only circulated to members of the committee on Tuesday night. MPs said this did not give them enough time to study Mkhwebane’s response. The committee eventually agreed to postpone the meeting to next week.

In her written submission, Mkhwebane states that efforts to remove her are unconstitutional, and she calls for some MPs who have been openly "hostile" towards her to recuse themselves from deliberations on the matter.

"In terms of the constitution, no person including this committee may interfere with the functioning of the office of the public protector…. Accordingly, threatening to remove me in respect of what is reflected in my report, my findings, point of view or recommendation made … constitute an interference with the functioning of the office of the public protector," reads part of Mkhwebane’s submission.

She states that the procedure adopted by the committee is "constitutionally infirm".

"I wish to point out that the conduct of Mr [DA chief whip John] Steenhuisen to force the committee to embark on a course of conduct is unconstitutional, in that it threatens the constitutionally guaranteed independence of my office/position. In the judicial context, two former chief justices of the Republic of SA have had, on occasion, to remind parliament about respect for decisional independence of judges, and by extension adjudicators charged with constitutional responsibility such as myself."