DA’s move to remove Busisiwe Mkhwebane suffers setback
Justice portfolio committee chair Mathole Motshekga says the committee has agreed to defer deliberations on the call to remove the public protector from office
On Wednesday, parliament’s justice committee agreed to defer deliberations on the DA’s push to remove public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office.
The DA and other opposition parties have been pushing for parliament to remove the embattled public protector from office for alleged incompetence and misconduct.
This comes amid concern that the crucial Chapter 9 institution, which is meant to guard democracy and fight corruption, was fast losing credibility under Mkhwebane’s watch.
...No person including this committee may interfere with the functioning of the office of the public protector....Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Public Protector
The public protector may be removed from office for various reasons including misconduct, incapacity and incompetence. It would require the backing of at least two-thirds of MPs.
Mkhwebane did not attend Wednesday’s meeting in parliament after tabling a written submission in July detailing reasons she should not be removed from office. Portfolio committee chair Mathole Motshekga explained that Mkhwebane was not required to attend the meeting as it was agreed that she could respond to the DA’s calls for parliament to remove her in writing.
However, due to an administrative glitch the submission was only circulated to members of the committee on Tuesday night. MPs said this did not give them enough time to study Mkhwebane’s response. The committee eventually agreed to postpone the meeting to next week.
In her written submission, Mkhwebane states that efforts to remove her are unconstitutional, and she calls for some MPs who have been openly "hostile" towards her to recuse themselves from deliberations on the matter.
"In terms of the constitution, no person including this committee may interfere with the functioning of the office of the public protector…. Accordingly, threatening to remove me in respect of what is reflected in my report, my findings, point of view or recommendation made … constitute an interference with the functioning of the office of the public protector," reads part of Mkhwebane’s submission.
She states that the procedure adopted by the committee is "constitutionally infirm".
"I wish to point out that the conduct of Mr [DA chief whip John] Steenhuisen to force the committee to embark on a course of conduct is unconstitutional, in that it threatens the constitutionally guaranteed independence of my office/position. In the judicial context, two former chief justices of the Republic of SA have had, on occasion, to remind parliament about respect for decisional independence of judges, and by extension adjudicators charged with constitutional responsibility such as myself."
In a detailed submission to the justice committee in June, Steenhuisen sought to highlight some of the damning court rulings against Mkhwebane, including one on the Absa-Bankorp report, which showed "her incompetence".
Earlier in 2018‚ the high court in Pretoria set aside the remedial action contained in the controversial report and ordered Mkhwebane to pay 15% of the Reserve Bank’s costs in her personal capacity.
In July, the Constitutional Court granted Mkhwebane direct access to challenge the constitutionality of the personal costs order made against her. The matter is scheduled to be heard in November.
Mkhwebane said in her written submission to MPs that "the legislature envisaged that the public protector, just like judges and magistrates, will sometimes make human error in discharging his or her constitutional powers and provided for general indemnification against personal liability under section 5(3) of the Public Protector Act."
