Bain’s intervention at Sars led to high-court litigation unit being cut

This is because the restructuring decimated the "end-to-end" approach that Sars had previously had in place to deal with high-profile and complex tax matters.

Pieter Engelbrecht, who was the head of centralised projects at Sars, described his unit as highly successful, which dealt with high-net-worth individuals who used offshore entities and special-purpose vehicles to hide money. It also dealt with illicit financial flows and organised crime.

After the restructuring he was informed that his position had been dissolved, yet senior management at Sars was not aware of the decision.

From a successful unit — which, aside from collecting billions in revenue, also helped boost compliance among the taxpayers it focused on (a high risk and complex sector) — it was effectively dissolved.

Engelbrecht told the inquiry that since 2016, he had not been involved in the majority of cases. He said that that particular function had become fragmented, and that no decisions were taken on those cases or that they were not done so timeously.

Nannoolal described a similar scenario, where the change in the structure resulted in weakened legal capacity at SARS, which in turn made it difficult to collect outstanding debts.