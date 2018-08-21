Treasury’s plan to fix abuse of venture capital incentive will kill the industry, MPs told

The main proposed amendment in the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill is that there will have to be only one class of shares allowed in venture capital companies themselves and the "qualifying" companies that they invest in. Currently different classes of shares are allowed.

Also to be outlawed in terms of the proposals is trading between the investor in the venture capital company and the targeted qualifying company.

The proposed amendments will be retrospective and noncompliant venture capital companies will have 125% of the expenditure incurred by their shareholders for the issue of shares in them being included in the companies’ income.

Savca said this was a significant penalty that would make venture capital companies unviable.

Savca nonexecutive director Samantha Pokroy and head of regulatory affairs Shelley Lotz told MPs that Savca supported a tightening of the legislation but urged Treasury to withdraw the proposed amendments, which they said threatened the existence of probably all venture capital companies.

The proposed amendments should be replaced as soon as possible by amendments that focused on the specific abuse.

They said the incentive had proved to be "highly effective and beneficial" with 101 schemes approved by the South African Revenue Service (Sars) so far, and R3bn raised and R1bn invested in underlying investments under section 12J as of February 28 2018.

"However, following the release of the draft bill, virtually all section 12J vehicles have experienced a significant disruption in terms of capital raising and deployment as a result of the lack of certainty and the risks of noncompliance under the proposed amendments. Savca is extremely concerned that all momentum, progress and validation of the section 12J incentive could now be compromised.