"Indeed, if you look at our business model and financial model, we are able to generate revenue, but because of all the historical issues we face we are not able to operate a proper business as such‚" said Mxakwe.

On the topical issue of sports broadcasting rights‚ the SABC management revealed that it is still in talks with the Premier Soccer League (PSL), hoping to find a solution by September 5.

Giving background on the matter‚ SABC COO Chris Maroleng explained that the SABC and PSL had entered into a five-year agreement for PSL radio rights for the 2012-13 to 2016-17 soccer seasons. The agreement had provided, inter alia, for rights granted to the SABC by the PSL; in return, the SABC would allow airtime for the PSL to promote its matches.

"During the past five years‚ the PSL radio rights with the SABC comprised of the SABC having to pay all the costs to cover the PSL games on the radio. This included assigning journalists to cover all teams and fixtures‚ produce magazine shows for more than 10 radio stations, as well as promotional airtime to PSL and their sponsors‚" said Maroleng.

While he would not go into details about the negotiations with the PSL‚ which will continue later this week‚ Maroleng said the SABC remains uncomfortable about renewing the contract on exactly the same terms as the expired contract. This is because the airtime provided to the PSL was not quantified and the business case for the renewal did not reflect the accumulative values over the five years, including the airtime exposure granted to the PSL.

Maroleng also revealed that the deal brokered by communications and sports ministers is for the PSL and SABC to "find a mutually agreeable way forward" by September 5, and that, in the interim, the SABC will broadcast the matches on radio.