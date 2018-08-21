SABC can’t pay its monthly bills and is ‘engaging with the Treasury’
It owes creditors R694m, but at the end of August will have just R26m in the bank — and national sports broadcasting is on the line
The SABC’s financial situation is becoming more dire by the day.
"It could be summarised in the fact that for a R6bn to R7bn organisation‚ we anticipate about R26m in the bank account at the end of August‚ really a situation that is unsustainable‚" the broadcaster’s newly appointed CFO Yolande van Biljon told MPs on Tuesday morning.
The SABC board told the National Assembly’s communications committee that it is unable to meet some of its monthly financial obligations. As at August 15‚ the SABC owed its creditors R694m with further accruals of R475m — with only R26m in the bank at the end of the month.
Board chair Bongumusa Makhathini said it was prioritising salaries and paying freelancers but struggling to meet a lot of the monthly financial obligations. Newly appointed group CEO Madoda Mxakwe said the broadcaster needs an intervention and has been "engaging with the Treasury" to ensure it gets the funding.
the SABC remained uncomfortable about renewing the contract on exactly the same terms as the expired contract. This is because the airtime provided to the PSL was not quantified
"Indeed, if you look at our business model and financial model, we are able to generate revenue, but because of all the historical issues we face we are not able to operate a proper business as such‚" said Mxakwe.
On the topical issue of sports broadcasting rights‚ the SABC management revealed that it is still in talks with the Premier Soccer League (PSL), hoping to find a solution by September 5.
Giving background on the matter‚ SABC COO Chris Maroleng explained that the SABC and PSL had entered into a five-year agreement for PSL radio rights for the 2012-13 to 2016-17 soccer seasons. The agreement had provided, inter alia, for rights granted to the SABC by the PSL; in return, the SABC would allow airtime for the PSL to promote its matches.
"During the past five years‚ the PSL radio rights with the SABC comprised of the SABC having to pay all the costs to cover the PSL games on the radio. This included assigning journalists to cover all teams and fixtures‚ produce magazine shows for more than 10 radio stations, as well as promotional airtime to PSL and their sponsors‚" said Maroleng.
While he would not go into details about the negotiations with the PSL‚ which will continue later this week‚ Maroleng said the SABC remains uncomfortable about renewing the contract on exactly the same terms as the expired contract. This is because the airtime provided to the PSL was not quantified and the business case for the renewal did not reflect the accumulative values over the five years, including the airtime exposure granted to the PSL.
Maroleng also revealed that the deal brokered by communications and sports ministers is for the PSL and SABC to "find a mutually agreeable way forward" by September 5, and that, in the interim, the SABC will broadcast the matches on radio.
He said that without any changes to sports rights regulations‚ the SABC will require additional funds to deliver on a number of events of national interest, and special events that are mandatory sports events, as well as events deemed to be in the public interest. The required funding will be to assist in the broadcast of special events planned for the current fiscal, as well as the next two financial years‚ which are mandatory and contractual commitments.
Without the funding for sports broadcasting‚ the SABC will not be able to broadcast events such as the SA Sports Awards and the Macufe Cup.
Maroleng warned that if sports rights were lost‚ it would be difficult to acquire them in future from federations such as PSL and the South African Football Association (Safa). He also feared there would be an outcry from the public and stakeholders for not broadcasting sport and a decline in sponsorship and classical advertising revenue, as well as TV licence revenue.
Maroleng decried the sports rights regulations passed in 2010‚ saying not only did the SABC have a very onerous and unfunded public mandate regarding the broadcasting of national sporting events‚ but that the regulations had failed to protect the broadcaster.
Now it wants the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) to review the sports broadcasting regulations and to specifically review the list of national sporting events, including the sub-licensing condition and the pricing of sports rights, to address anti-competitive concerns.
It will also ask Icasa for a review of the bidding process for subsidiary rights to specify that the process of determining the subsidiary rights be fair and sets criteria against which fairness would be judged, and for the implementation of anti-hoarding provisions.
Maroleng explained that sports rights are fundamental to the SABC executing its mandate as a public broadcaster and that it is required to meet the Icasa regulations, which‚ among other things‚ stipulate that there are 22 sporting events of national interest and which should be aired by the SABC.
