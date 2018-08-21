National

Land grabs may bankrupt Land Bank

21 August 2018 - 05:10 Warren Thompson
Residents build shacks on a piece of land in Ezibeleni. File photo: SIMTEMBILE MGIDI
Expropriation of land without compensation could bankrupt the Land Bank, one of the few state-owned enterprises that is not a drain on the country’s finances, and trigger a potential R41bn bailout from the government.

These potential "grim consequences" of a poorly executed land reform policy were set out by Land Bank chair Arthur Moloto after the publication of the lender’s 2018 annual report on Monday.

"We want the rights of creditors to be respected. So if our collateral [land] is taken away, it raises all sorts of questions. And if our rights are not respected, we will have these unintended consequences," he said at the event attended by finance minister Nhlanhla Nene.

thompsonw@businesslive.co.za

