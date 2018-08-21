National

ANC and Agri SA in agreement over no land grabs

The ANC has committed to protecting property rights in talks Agri SA described as ‘encouraging’ and ‘historic’, in which agrarian development was at the fore

21 August 2018 - 18:23 Nico Gous
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The ANC has committed to protecting property rights and to no land grabs being allowed‚ agricultural industry body Agri SA said on Tuesday.

"Agri SA is encouraged by today’s productive discussion with senior ANC officials regarding agrarian reform and agricultural property‚" Agri SA said in a statement.

The organisation met with deputy president David Mabuza and ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, while President Cyril Ramaphosa met Agri SA president Dan Kriek in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Agri SA said the ANC have committed to:

• No land grabs being allowed.

• The protection of productive agricultural land remaining a priority.

• Fallow land being optimised for use in rural areas.

• Property rights remaining a key priority in agrarian development.

• The government finalising an audit of state land for transfer to black farmers.

• Initiating production on 4‚000 farms currently in the government’s possession to unlock commercial value and create farming opportunities.

Agri SA executive director Omri van Zyl said: "This historic meeting sets a foundation for a lasting partnership with the aim to sustainably transform and grow agriculture. However‚ our focus will remain on negotiating for tangible benefits for producers."

Agri SA deputy executive director Christo van der Rheede said: "The commitments from the ANC are important‚ but Agri SA is also committed to help with the roll-out of a pragmatic plan to grow the sector and assist black farmers."

ANC and Agri SA in agreement over no land grabs
