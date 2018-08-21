Amendment to tax law will inhibit saving, investment body warns

An amendment to the Income Tax Act proposed by the Treasury would have a negative effect on saving in SA, the Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) argued in parliament on Tuesday.

"It will undermine policy consistency, negatively differentiate SA from collective investment scheme taxation in other jurisdictions, encourage withdrawals in favour of less regulated saving and promote externalisation to foreign collective investment schemes," Asisa deputy chairman Thabo Khojane said in a submission to parliament’s finance committee during public hearings on the draft Taxation Laws Amendment Bill.

Currently the Income Tax Act does not define what constitutes an amount of a capital nature and the Treasury has proposed an amendment in the draft bill that all gains and losses derived from the disposal of financial instruments within 12 months of their acquisition in collective investment scheme portfolios be deemed to be income of a revenue nature. This will be taxed as ordinary income in the hands of the unit-holder at his/her marginal tax rate.

Capital gains tax is much lower than income tax rates.

The Treasury has justified the proposed change on the grounds that collective investment schemes are generating profits from the active and frequent trading of shares and other financial instruments and are claiming that the profits are of a capital nature because investments in collective investment schemes are of a long-term nature.

Khojane noted that Asisa had been actively advocating for improved certainty across the tax system for all long-term saving portfolios. However there had not been consultation on the proposed amendment.