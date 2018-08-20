Transnet working to stem irregular spending, it says, as it reports earnings rise

Transnet says it is putting together a plan to stamp out irregular spending that has damaged the reputation of SA’s state-owned ports and rail operator, and hurt its ability to attract investment.

The move represents an effort to draw a line under a series of revelations in two reports released this month, which said the state-owned company wasted billions of rand and broke a raft of regulations, mainly related to procurement contracts.

Transnet moved to suspend CEO Siyabonga Gama over the scandal last week, although he is fighting to stay in the role.

The reform pledge was included in Transnet’s financial results for the year to end-March, which showed an 18% rise in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) to R32.5bn. That was driven by rising volumes of rail-transported coal and automotives.