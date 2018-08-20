Transnet working to stem irregular spending, it says, as it reports earnings rise
Earnings and revenue improved in the 2018 financial year, and gearing remained within loan covenants
Transnet says it is putting together a plan to stamp out irregular spending that has damaged the reputation of SA’s state-owned ports and rail operator, and hurt its ability to attract investment.
The move represents an effort to draw a line under a series of revelations in two reports released this month, which said the state-owned company wasted billions of rand and broke a raft of regulations, mainly related to procurement contracts.
Transnet moved to suspend CEO Siyabonga Gama over the scandal last week, although he is fighting to stay in the role.
The reform pledge was included in Transnet’s financial results for the year to end-March, which showed an 18% rise in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) to R32.5bn. That was driven by rising volumes of rail-transported coal and automotives.
Revenue rose 11.3% to R72.9bn, which it said was thanks to railed export coal volumes rising 4.3% to a record 77-million tons, as well as a 6.5% increase in railed automotive and container volumes, and a 6.1% increase in port container volumes.
Transnet said it saved R3.1bn "against planned costs".
It pledged to invest a further R163.7bn over next five years. That compares with R165.6bn since 2012.
It said gearing — which improved to 43.4% from 44.2% in 2017 — was within its 50% target as well as loan covenants. Total cash generated from operations was up 12.6% to R34.9bn, and it said it had a cash interest cover ratio of 3.0 times — meaning it could pay its interest bill three times over from its cash resources.
Gama, in a briefing to Parliament in March 2018, said it was paying R400m-R500m more in interest than in 2016-17, as it had negotiated new loan terms rather than have lenders’ debt guaranteed by government.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration is clamping down on corruption and addressing poor management at state-owned companies, which are cash-strapped and pose an increasing risk to the nation’s finances.
A judicial commission on state capture, the Zondo commission, began on Monday, and could unearth further information about dealings at Transnet, alongside other state-owned companies such as power utility Eskom.
Bloomberg, with Reuters and staff writer
