Solly Msimanga to remain as mayor while on campaign

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga will continue in his mayoral hot seat in SA’s administrative capital while hitting the campaign trail as the DA’s Gauteng premier candidate.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane announced on Sunday following a meeting of the party’s federal executive at the weekend that Msimanga has been chosen to lead the DA’s electoral efforts in the province.

Gauteng is poised to be the main electoral battleground in the 2019 national elections, with the DA hoping to install its own premier in the province for the first time.

The ANC will have to reverse the electoral trend from the 2014 national election to hold on to SA’s economic heartland, which could see the province being up for grabs by a coalition government. The ANC garnered 53.59% of the vote in 2014, well down on the 64.04% support it enjoyed in 2009. The DA got 30.78% of the votes, from 21.86% in 2014.