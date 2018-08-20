ELECTIONS
Solly Msimanga to remain as mayor while on campaign
Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga will continue in his mayoral hot seat in SA’s administrative capital while hitting the campaign trail as the DA’s Gauteng premier candidate.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane announced on Sunday following a meeting of the party’s federal executive at the weekend that Msimanga has been chosen to lead the DA’s electoral efforts in the province.
Gauteng is poised to be the main electoral battleground in the 2019 national elections, with the DA hoping to install its own premier in the province for the first time.
The ANC will have to reverse the electoral trend from the 2014 national election to hold on to SA’s economic heartland, which could see the province being up for grabs by a coalition government. The ANC garnered 53.59% of the vote in 2014, well down on the 64.04% support it enjoyed in 2009. The DA got 30.78% of the votes, from 21.86% in 2014.
Msimanga will launch a "listening tour" this week to different parts of Gauteng to determine the issues the DA will have to focus on. He said that he will put together a team to fight corruption, fix the SA Police Service in the province, create fair access to real, long-term jobs, fight drug abuse and speed up delivery of basic services.
Maimane said that Msimanga possesses "the experience, temperament, integrity and expertise to lead the DA to victory in Gauteng."
Msimanga’s application to be in the running was unexpected, as he initially said he would not stand for the position and seemingly supported the bid of Gauteng MPL Makashule Gana.
Msimanga was the most high profile of the candidates who put up their hands for the position, who included national spokesperson Refiloe Nt’sheke as well as MP Ghaleb Cachalia.
Please sign in or register to comment.