President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver a report card on restorative justice‚ 20 years after the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation has announced that Ramaphosa has agreed to deliver the eighth annual Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture in Cape Town in October.

In his letter of invitation‚ Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu asked the president "to reflect in his lecture on the course of South Africa’s restorative justice project in the two decades since the TRC."

Since its inauguration in 2011 by the Dalai Lama‚ who had to be connected to Cape Town by satellite from India‚ the International Peace Lecture has become a flagship event on the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation’s annual calendar. The list of speakers who have graced the podium includes Graca Machel‚ Thuli Madonsela‚ Mary Robinson‚ Kofi Annan‚ Advocate Hila Jilani and Advocate Vasu Gounden.