National

New initiation bill to work with chiefs, not against them, say MPs

The Customary Initiation Bill intends to better regulate initiation schools and not replace tradition, the portfolio committee chairperson reassures traditional leaders

20 August 2018 - 12:02 Nomahlubi Jordaan
Young men after a successful initiation ceremony in the Eastern Cape. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH
Young men after a successful initiation ceremony in the Eastern Cape. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH

The Customary Initiation Bill is not intended to take away the custodianship of traditional initiation‚ Parliament’s portfolio committee on cooperative governance and traditional affairs has assured traditional leaders.

"Chiefs work well with us and we love them. Their authority is guaranteed in the constitution. Through this piece of legislation‚ we are doing something for the nation. We can’t have a culture that brings tears to the people‚" said the committee’s chairperson Richard Mdakane.

The bill aims to provide effective regulation of initiation schools and general conditions around customary initiation. This comes after 21 deaths were recorded nationally for the 2018 initiation season. According to Nkululeko Nxesi‚ executive director of the Man and Boy Foundation‚ 20 deaths were reported in the Eastern Cape and one in Gauteng.

Mdakane said the committee would invite chiefs and kings to Parliament to get input from them on how best to practise the tradition.

The committee held public hearings on the bill in Rustenburg‚ where people emphasised the difference between medical circumcision and traditional initiation‚ as well as the role of chiefs in initiation.

Mdakane said parliament became concerned when culture was distorted and often told from the perspective of people who had no interest in it.

"Distortion causes havoc. It is important for society to understand what is being taught at initiation schools. The content of the schools should be proper‚ such that parents feel at ease when their children are at initiation schools‚" he said.

"Culture is about development of society. We want to return better men and women from these schools. This bill provokes discussions throughout the country‚" he said.

The public hearings move to Limpopo on Monday‚ and then Mpumalanga and Gauteng.

Medical male circumcision: is the HIV prevention claim wrong?

A study has found that medically circumcised older men in Mpumalanga have a higher rate of HIV than uncircumcised men
National
6 days ago

TIM COHEN: Communal land will be the real headache in land reform saga

It seems the ANC is trying to change focus from communal land to commercial agricultural land
Opinion
3 days ago

Rich or poor: a tale of kings and two outcomes

South Africans must navigate the conversations about land and find in it the ways in which we can harness an equal and just society, writes Naseera ...
Opinion
29 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa to reflect on post-TRC progress at Tutu ...
National
2.
Transnet working to stem irregular spending, it ...
National
3.
Zondo commission into state capture
National
4.
New initiation bill to work with chiefs, not ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.