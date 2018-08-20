First state capture hearing to start

The long-awaited state capture inquiry starts its first hearings this week, with the first group of witnesses to testify expected to include former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas and former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor.

The list of witnesses announced on Friday is an indication that the commission will first deal with the influence of the controversial Gupta family on the appointment of ministers and boards of state-owned entities under the administration of former president Jacob Zuma.

Despite the commission’s start, the impasse with the State Security Agency (SSA) over security clearance for some of its investigators has not been sorted out. The commission, headed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, has been delayed for months, to the point where it had to apply to the high court for an extension on the time it has to do its work. This was granted, subject to confirmation by the court in October.

Zondo said in the application that the SSA had not issued the commission’s investigators and other possible employees with the top-secret security clearance needed and he would ask President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene. On Sunday, in response to e-mailed questions, commission secretary Dr Khotso de Wee said the SSA "has not changed how it is dealing with the security clearance process since the chairperson wrote to the president at the beginning of August and asked for his intervention". He had not been contacted by the SSA to give him feedback since the last media briefing towards the end of July. "The issue remains unresolved and is unacceptably delaying the work of the commission," De Wee said.