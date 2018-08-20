Cabinet offers to Jonas and Mentor — and Zuma’s role in them — a key focus for Zondo state capture inquiry
Terms of reference include ascertaining whether the Guptas offered cabinet posts to Mcebisi Jonas and Vytjie Mentor, and whether Jacob Zuma was involved
The state capture commission will investigate whether former president Jacob Zuma had any role in the Guptas allegedly offering former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas and former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor cabinet positions, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo says.
The commission officially commenced in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Monday after a months-long delay.
Zondo detailed the wide terms of reference of the commission in his opening statement.
The commission has its roots in the State of Capture report by former public protector Thuli Madonsela.
The commission said on Friday that both Mentor and Jonas were among the witnesses who would testify in the first round of hearings.
The commission of inquiry into state capture began on August 20 2018. Sunday Times editor Bongani Siqoko and Tiso Blackstar Group associate editor of analysis Ranjeni Munusamy take us back to the beginning and discuss how the State Capture story unfolded.
Zondo said that "in particular the commission must investigate the veracity of former deputy minister Jonas or miss Mentor" offered cabinet positions by the Guptas, and whether "the president had any role in offering the positions to Mentor or Jonas".
He said it would also have to be answered whether the appointments of any minister or functionary were disclosed to the Guptas before such appointments were made.
Zondo called upon people to come forward with information, saying the responses so far had been "quite disappointing".
"We all know there are people out there who know and have evidence. If they don’t come forward, it doesn’t help this commission and it doesn’t help this country," Zondo said.
If the allegations of state capture were proven true, he said, it included individuals who may have "decided that they want to be able effectively to make decisions that should be made by constitutionally appointed functionaries of the state. That is something very serious. That is something that should not be allowed."
Paul Pretorius SC, the head of the commission’s legal team, said the team would have to establish whether the offers to Mentor and Jonas were made, and if that was proven, whether the former president played any role in it.
The third question would then be whether third parties played an unlawful and improper role in cabinet appointments.
Pretorius said the commission would have to determine whether what occurred was random or organised, as well as whether it was a deliberate attempt to weaken democratic processes and systematically undermine SA’s laws and principles.
