Cabinet offers to Jonas and Mentor — and Zuma’s role in them — a key focus for Zondo state capture inquiry

The state capture commission will investigate whether former president Jacob Zuma had any role in the Guptas allegedly offering former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas and former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor cabinet positions, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo says.

The commission officially commenced in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Monday after a months-long delay.

Zondo detailed the wide terms of reference of the commission in his opening statement.

The commission has its roots in the State of Capture report by former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

The commission said on Friday that both Mentor and Jonas were among the witnesses who would testify in the first round of hearings.