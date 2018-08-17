Why Gupta dairy project case is now on shaky ground

Six months after Gupta family members and business associates were arrested for involvement in the alleged Estina dairy project "scam", the hallmark state-capture case against them is on the brink of collapse.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been as yet unable to secure mutual legal assistance from several foreign jurisdictions in connection with its case, which involves allegations that millions intended for poor black farmers were siphoned to Gupta companies.

This has led to the state being unable to finalise the indictment in the case.

As a result, the NPA is expected to ask on Friday that the case be postponed again — an application that the Guptas’ lawyers are determined to fight. It is expected that senior counsel Mike Hellens will argue that the case must be struck from the roll, as further delays would not be in the interests of justice for his clients.

If Hellens persuades the court to make such a ruling, it would effectively kill the Estina case, dealing another blow to the NPA’s state-capture campaign.