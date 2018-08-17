National

Why Gupta dairy project case is now on shaky ground

17 August 2018 - 05:07 Karyn Maughan
Eight suspects linked to the Estina Dairy Project investigation appeared briefly at the Bloemfontein Regional Court on charges of fraud, theft (of state funds) and money laundering. Picture: ALON SKUY
Eight suspects linked to the Estina Dairy Project investigation appeared briefly at the Bloemfontein Regional Court on charges of fraud, theft (of state funds) and money laundering. Picture: ALON SKUY

Six months after Gupta family members and business associates were arrested for involvement in the alleged Estina dairy project "scam", the hallmark state-capture case against them is on the brink of collapse.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been as yet unable to secure mutual legal assistance from several foreign jurisdictions in connection with its case, which involves allegations that millions intended for poor black farmers were siphoned to Gupta companies.

This has led to the state being unable to finalise the indictment in the case.

As a result, the NPA is expected to ask on Friday that the case be postponed again — an application that the Guptas’ lawyers are determined to fight. It is expected that senior counsel Mike Hellens will argue that the case must be struck from the roll, as further delays would not be in the interests of justice for his clients.

If Hellens persuades the court to make such a ruling, it would effectively kill the Estina case, dealing another blow to the NPA’s state-capture campaign.

Hawks confirm they are working with Interpol to extradite Guptas

The DA and the EFF are unhappy about the slow pace of the extradition process, but it is a slow one and cannot be ‘bungled’
National
1 day ago

Three months ago, the state suffered what it described as a "devastating" ruling in the Bloemfontein high court, which said it was not satisfied that there was adequate evidence connecting R250m in Gupta assets to the alleged Estina dairy project scam.

In his ruling, judge Phillip Loubser stated the evidence the state relied on was "unreliable" and showed "many shortcomings that remain unexplained at this point".

The NPA has not attempted to appeal that ruling.

NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku declined to comment on Friday’s hearing.

Lawyers representing Varun Gupta‚ Ashua Chawla‚ Kamal Vasram‚ Ronica Ragavan and Nazeem Howa, who all worked for the Gupta business empire, have repeatedly argued that there is no solid evidence linking them to the alleged Estina scam.

Also facing charges are Free State agriculture department officials Peter Thebetha‚ Takisi Janki Masiteng and department of mineral resources chief of staff Sylvia Dlamini. They all face a number of charges, ranging from fraud and theft to corruption and money laundering.

On Wednesday, Hawks head Lt Gen Godfrey Lebeya told parliament’s portfolio committee on police that the unit is investigating cases where more than R40bn was plundered from state coffers, as a result of alleged state capture.

On the Estina investigation, he said the Hawks have obtained 302 bank account reports, as well as the statements of 139 witnesses.

Lebeya added that two search-and-seizure operations have been conducted and an auditing company procured to analyse the flow of funds linked to the alleged scam.

State insists it can still seize Gupta family’s assets

The strategy may include a new application by the Asset Forfeiture Unit to freeze assets it believes are linked to the alleged Estina dairy scam
National
1 month ago

NPA goes after Gupta assets in Dubai

But the going will not be easy, as it involves Gateway, a shelf company registered in Ras al-Khaima, a highly secretive offshore company jurisdiction
National
2 months ago

EDITORIAL: NPA's state-capture setbacks are deeply worrying

The National Prosecuting Authority has clearly lost its technical ability to bring cases — but that is not the only worry
Opinion
2 months ago

TOM EATON: Why the Guptas feel no shame

'It’s not just stunning entitlement. It's business. And that’s what we need to remember about all of the Capturati'
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Victory for Guptas as court frees assets

Possessions worth about R250m seized in April must now be released
National
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Why Gupta dairy project case is now on shaky ...
National
2.
Student aid scheme to get administrator amid ...
National
3.
SA faces a water catastrophe as state dithers
National
4.
State proposes a five-year extension of ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.