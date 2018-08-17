Forensic scientist David Klatzow to investigate Mark Minnie’s purported suicide

An independent forensic investigator is probing the circumstances around the death of Mark Minnie‚ co-author of The Lost Boys of Bird Island.

Minnie was found on Monday with a gunshot wound to the head on a smallholding in Port Elizabeth. Police initially ruled out foul play and said it appeared to be a suicide.

Minnie’s relative, Tersia Dodo, does not believe he committed suicide. She said the former policeman feared for his life after the publication of the book‚ which implicated powerful former National Party politicians in an alleged paedophile ring that abused young boys.

Tafelberg Publishers and colleagues are also sceptical that he shot himself.

Forensic scientist Dr David Klatzow has arrived in Port Elizabeth at the request of Minnie’s family to investigate his death. Klatzow said he was approaching the case with an open mind. He has worked on prominent criminal and civil cases in SA‚ including the assisted suicide of mining magnate Brett Kebble‚ the death of MK operative Ashley Kriel, and the Inge Lotz murder.

BusinessLIVE previously reported on similarities in the way three key characters‚ including Minnie‚ with knowledge of the alleged paedophile ring were found dead with a gunshot to the head.