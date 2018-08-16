SA’s medicines regulator hobbled by protests

"At present, the delivery of paper documents to the Sahpra office is a challenge," it said in a notice to stakeholders published on its website on Tuesday.

The body provided the phone numbers of a list of staff who could be contacted by pharmaceutical companies to help with urgent submissions.

Aspen Pharmacare’s head of strategic trade Stavros Nicolaou said the protest action had affected the drug maker’s ability to make submissions to the regulator. "Aspen’s manual submissions cannot be accepted. Industry is negotiating for electronic submissions for priority products," he said.

Aspen Pharmacare is Africa’s biggest generic drug manufacturer. It not only needs to register new products, but also frequently needs to submit documents to amend existing dossiers — for example, if it needs to change the supplier of an ingredient for a product it has already registered.

Sahpra acting CEO Portia Nkambule said the organisation intended to move into a new building with state-of-the art IT systems in the medium term.

Earlier in August, the Public Servants Association of SA said the Civitas building was found to pose a health risk to staff by the National Occupational Safety Association, which deals with occupational-risk management.

Maja said the building continued to be plagued by leaks, intermittent water outages and a malfunctioning air-conditioning system, despite a massive R1bn renovation project undertaken by the department of public works in 2004.

"We appeal to our staff and unions to exercise restraint and not impinge on the constitutional rights of others who want to work," he said.

National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers’ Union spokesperson Khaya Xaba said the union’s members had not blocked the entrance to the building on Wednesday, adding that it was not safe to work in.

