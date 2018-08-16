National

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip could survive again as opposition bickers

The ANC, EFF, UDM, AIC, United Front and Patriotic Alliance butted heads at a late-night meeting, and the PA says it will not support a bid to remove the DA mayor

16 August 2018 - 08:12 Rochelle de Kock and Nomazima Nkosi
Athol Trollip. Picture: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
Opposition parties are set to finally show their hand on Thursday as to whether or not they will pursue a third attempt to remove Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip from power.

But in doing so‚ they run the risk of losing yet again as the Patriotic Alliance announced on Wednesday night it would not support their bid to remove him.

Party leaders of the AIC‚ ANC‚ United Front‚ EFF‚ UDM and Patriotic Alliance (PA) butted heads at a late-night meeting at the Boardwalk in Port Elizabeth‚ where they demanded to know why the EFF had backtracked from a "democratic process" last week where it was decided that the PA’s Marlon Daniels should be elected mayor.

Daniels‚ who is meant to sponsor the motion to oust Trollip at the council meeting‚ said on Wednesday that the decision was ultimately taken as a result of the impasse between the EFF and PA.

He said the PA as well as other parties represented at the meeting were not happy with the way the EFF handled the meeting last week.

