Decision by top court could spark big changes in process of merger control

The Constitutional Court’s decision regarding an appeal by the Competition Commission, which was heard on Thursday, could significantly alter the process of merger control in SA.

The ruling could encourage merging parties to sidestep the commission and go directly to the Competition Appeal Court (CAC) in search of favourable rulings on mergers, and could also affect the commission’s willingness to issue advisory opinions to merging parties.

The commission is appealing against a 2017 judgment by the CAC relating to HCI’s proposed merger of the gaming businesses of two of its subsidiaries, Niveus and Tsogo Sun. The merger, which has been implemented, resulted in HCI increasing its stake in Tsogo Sun from 47% to more than 50%.

The case ended up before the CAC in September 2017 after HCI failed to get the necessary go-ahead from the commission and the Competition Tribunal. HCI approached the CAC for an order that the deal did not require approval from the competition authorities.

CAC judge Dennis Davis said during the hearing in September 2017 that it could open the floodgates for parties wanting to sidestep the competition authorities.

Despite Davis’s concern about opening the floodgates, the CAC ruled in HCI’s favour and said the proposed transaction could go ahead and did not require the approval of the competition authorities.

The transaction at the centre of the Constitutional Court hearing was announced to Niveus and Tsogo Sun shareholders in December 2016. HCI did not seek the approval of the competition authorities initially as it believed the transaction amounted to an internal restructuring.

HCI already controlled Niveus and in 2014, it had been granted approval by the commission to take control of Tsogo. Senior counsel David Unterhalter told the CAC on behalf of HCI, "Once permission is granted, it is durable."

However, the head of the commission’s legal team Bukhosibakhe Majenge said the Tsogo Sun-Niveus transaction was a new one, "In the earlier transaction we were told there would be no retrenchments because no businesses would be affected — what they’re contemplating now is different," Majenge told the CAC.

Although it believed the transaction was only an internal restructuring in July 2017, HCI sought an advisory opinion from the commission confirming it did not have to get approval. In August 2017, the commission advised HCI that the deal had to be notified as a merger.

Instead of notifying the commission, HCI sought an urgent order from the tribunal that the transaction was not notifiable. The tribunal dismissed the application, stating that it did not have the power to issue an order on a merger that had not yet been considered by the commission.

In October 2017, the CAC ruled that the transaction did not require the approval of the competition authorities, and also that the tribunal did have to power to issue an order on a merger that had not been considered by the commission.

On Thursday, HCI told the Constitutional Court that it was entirely appropriate for the CAC to exercise its discretion in favour of granting the declaratory order.

