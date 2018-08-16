Cyril Ramaphosa orders faster Marikana follow-up

President Cyril Ramaphosa is unhappy with the slow implementation of the Farlam commission of inquiry’s recommendations on Marikana.

The presidency said on Wednesday that Ramaphosa, who will not be joining this year’s commemoration of the massacre that claimed the lives of 34 mineworkers six years ago, wants the department of justice and SA Police Service to accelerate the implementation of the recommendations.

The commission said in 2015 that a number of cases ranging from murder to attempted murder should be referred to the director of public prosecutions.

Although some suspects appeared before a North West court recently, a full investigation into the killings has still not been completed.

Hundreds of mineworkers and community members are expected to converge on Marikana on Thursday for a commemoration of the killings.

On August 16 2012 police officers fired at striking Lonmin mineworkers. Two police officers and two security guards were among those killed in the run-up to the massacre.

Ramaphosa’s dissatisfaction about the progress made is shared by civil society organisations and the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), which on Wednesday released a report detailing events at a scene on the day of the massacre. The ISS report finds police behaved recklessly. It mirrors the commission’s findings that events were unclear at the scene where 17 mineworkers were killed after the initial shootings.

Ramaphosa has requested a report on the issues flowing from the recommendations of the justice department and the police, presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said.

