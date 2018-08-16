Conditional tax-break deal with carmakers imminent

The government is close to agreeing to new tax breaks for international carmakers including Toyota Motor, Ford Motor and BMW in return for initiatives such as higher levels of employment, according to trade & industry minister Rob Davies.

A deal on a 15-year incentive programme that will replace one that expires in 2020 should be reached in 2018, Davies said on Tuesday.

Some elements of the arrangement are still to be finalised, but failure to reach a compromise could lead to companies closing plants and building vehicles elsewhere, he said.

"We will be spending probably R2bn or R3bn a year on support for the auto programme," the minister said.

"This is it. You either do it or you don’t have a motor industry," he said.

At stake is an industry that accounts for about 7% of SA’s GDP, according to the minister, with carmakers building a combined 600,000 vehicles in the country in 2017.

Both expanding

BMW has spent more than R6bn on a plant in Rosslyn, north of Pretoria, and in April it started production of the X3 sport utility vehicle at the site, marking the first time it has been made outside the US.

Volkswagen and Nissan have both been expanding in the country in recent years.

The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) has said that two sticking points in the deal negotiations are overambitious government targets for production and employment.

The industry employs more than 150,000 people, Davies said. The department of trade & industry has asked for that to be increased to about 225,000 by 2035, Naamsa director Nico Vermeulen said in May.

That will be hard to achieve as the global car industry shifts towards robotics and automation, he said at the time.

However, SA has an unemployment rate of 27.2% and the ANC is desperate to reduce that figure ahead of elections planned for 2019.

"The trick is to calibrate it so the incentive is attractive enough on the one hand, but also that when we do provide support, we get value for it," Davies said.

Vermeulen declined to comment when contacted by phone on Wednesday.

The government has told carmakers it wants to see increased levels of black empowerment, with manufacturers starting to source their components from local black-owned companies, Davies said.

‘Pretty significant’

The proposal is part of efforts to redress economic imbalances caused by apartheid.

"We’re providing an incentive and I think our quid pro quo is investment and employment, which is pretty significant," Davies said.

"Already some of the programmes are being designed around getting a better investment incentive if you employ more."

Bloomberg