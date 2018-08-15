Born Zondeni Veronica Mathe‚ she had four children: Miliswa‚ Dinilesizwe‚ Dalindyebo and Dedanizizwe‚ according to Thando Sipuye‚ an executive member of the Africentrik Study Group at Fort Hare‚ who paid tribute to her last year to commemorate her 90th birthday.

"Mama Sobukwe epitomises the collective experiences of many other black women throughout the African continent and diaspora‚ whose roles and contributions to the liberation struggle remain unacknowledged‚ unrecognised in popular historical narratives‚ biographical memory and national consciousness‚" he wrote.

"The life story of this indomitable woman is one marked by constant neglect‚ pain and erasure‚" said Sipuye.

Moloto said: "We will honour her for her contribution in the (anti-apartheid) struggle. She contributed to the struggle by supporting her husband‚ Robert‚ through thick and thin.

"When Robert was arrested‚ she was there. It was she who was supporting him and raising their children while he was incarcerated."

Moloto said the PAC leadership would meet on Wednesday to discuss Zondeni’s memorial service and funeral arrangements.

EFF spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was among those who paid tribute to Sobukwe on Twitter.