The Hawks have assured the country’s parliamentarians that they are continuing to work behind the scenes with Interpol regarding the extradition of the Guptas — from either India or Dubai — to ensure they face charges linked to state capture.

Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya and Police Minister Bheki Cele made the remarks in parliament where they were briefing the portfolio committee on police about the high-profile cases they were probing.

MPs from opposition parties the DA and the EFF had earlier voiced unhappiness about the slow pace of the Hawks’ investigation into state capture‚ as well as investigations into allegations of corruption at Eskom‚ Transnet‚ VBS Mutual Bank and international retailer Steinhoff.

Despite pressure from opposition MPs to explain why the Guptas were not being extradited to face charges‚ Lebeya stuck to his guns. He said he was not at liberty to provide reasons at this stage as the matter was still being addressed and the Hawks were working in co-operation with Interpol through the department of justice‚ which is responsible for the implementation of extradition treaties.

"The extradition is a slightly separate law. But on a police-to-police [arrangement], we’re working closely with [Interpol]‚ which is why our counterparts will invite us to come into their country. But you still need mutual legal assistance when you move from one country to the other. So I can’t explain deeper on this because it’s a live case‚" said Lebeya‚

Cele added that they did not want to bungle the matter. "Extradition falls under the justice [department]. You will remember that sometimes it causes tension between the police and those that would be responsible during that particular time. We hope it will be resolved and we’ll stick to our side [with] Interpol."

The Hawks have previously stated they won’t seek extradition of the Guptas until the investigation against them has been finalised. Lebeya also told MPs that lack of technical capacity to independently conduct financial and forensic investigations had forced the Hawks‚ through the Reserve Bank and the National Treasury‚ to rope in auditing firms, such as SizweNtsalubaGobodo and PwC, to help with state-capture investigations.

The fraud‚ money-laundering and corruption cases‚ among others‚ include Transnet’s R38bn procurement of locomotives‚ suspicious transactions to the tune of R2.4bn at Eskom, and the controversial R284m Estina dairy farm project in the Free State.

The Hawks have also prioritised its investigation into the allegations of corruption and fraud at VBS‚ amounting to just more than R311m. Lebeya said its team of investigators met with PwC last month and were preparing a statement.