National

EFF’s Floyd Shivambu slams Reserve Bank’s Kuben Naidoo

The EFF chief whip questions Naidoo’s appointment as deputy Reserve Bank governor, calling it a ‘recycling of incompetence’

15 August 2018 - 12:18 Linda Ensor
Economic Freedom Fighters deputy president and chief whip Floyd Shivambu in parliament. Picture: TREVOR SAMPSON
EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu targeted deputy Reserve Bank governor Kuben Naidoo for attack in parliament on Wednesday.

His disparaging remarks about Naidoo, following a briefing by Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago, come on the heels of remarks Naidoo made about the Treasury deputy director-general, Ismail Momoniat, earlier this year. He said Momoniat was undermining African leadership by his continued representation of the Treasury in parliament.

Shivambu questioned the capacity in which Naidoo had posted a tweet in the wake of the Momoniat saga. The tweet challenged those who were attacking "Momo" to subject themselves to lifestyle audits and asked what his critics had to hide.

"We are MPs and we raise issues [about African leadership] in a parliamentary committee and you think you have some power to attack MPs? He must explain what we are hiding. In what capacity do you make such kind of insinuations and nonsensical allegations?" Shivambu asked.

He asked how it was that Naidoo — who he said had been an "incompetent" registrar of banks — had been appointed CEO of the financial sector Prudential Authority. He wanted to know what process was followed in making the appointment, "or was it just a recycling of incompetence and the same mob of people who were trying to protect each other’s interests. Were other people allowed to apply for the post and was due process followed?"

Shivambu also objected to there being only three black Africans and three female members of the Reserve Bank’s board of directors, saying this had to be changed to reflect the demographics of the country.

