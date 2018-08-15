Dlamini-Zuma asks grants recipients who have not received their money to be patient

The government cannot guarantee the smooth payment of social grants, and is pleading with grant beneficiaries to bear with the state as it tries to fix the technical gremlins.

About 700‚000 grants beneficiaries could not access their money in the first week of July due to what the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) termed "technical glitches" in a new system. The scheme involves a large number of grants being distributed through post offices and the introduction of a new card system.

Minister in the presidency responsible for planning, monitoring and valuation Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma told MPs in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) that she could not guarantee that similar hiccups would not be experienced in the coming few months. She was in the NCOP to answer MPs’ questions.

"I cannot stand here and guarantee that this month and next month the system would have been upgraded in all the post offices‚" she said.

Dlamini-Zuma said the government was trying to make sure that merchants (supermarkets that also distribute the grant) upload the Sassa bank identification number (bin), which is a crucial number for processing payments and that they also continue with the swapping of cards from old to new.

"In future‚ but not in the immediate future‚ the Post Office will roll out mobile units to go out to where the people live‚" she said.