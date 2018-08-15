National

BREAKING NEWS: CEO Siyabonga Gama among Transnet executives served suspension notices

Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama, Thamsanqa Jiyane and Lindiwe Mdletshe are implicated in reports about violating the Public Finance Management Act

15 August 2018 - 17:51 Genevieve Quintal and Natasha Marrian
Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama, one of thee executives served a notice of suspension. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ KAREL PRINSLOO
Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama, one of thee executives served a notice of suspension. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ KAREL PRINSLOO

Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama and two other senior officials have been served with notices of intention to suspend them from the state-owned transport and logistics company.

The notices were served by the board on Wednesday.

The other two officials were chief procurement officer Thamsanqa Jiyane and supply chain manager Lindiwe Mdletshe.

Business Day understands the board took the decision to serve the notices based on legal advice.

The three have been implicated in investigative reports regarding allegations of violating the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA); serious breaches of statutes, regulations and corporate governance; and unlawful conduct in relation to Transnet's questionable procurement of 1,064 diesel and electric locomotives.

Gama, Mdletshe and Jiyane have now been given an opportunity to give the board reasons why they should not be suspended.

Transnet is one of the state-owned enterprises embroiled in the state-capture scandal.

Probe into Transnet rot unfair, says Brian Molefe

The former CEO says he can explain what actually happened if given time
Companies
9 days ago

Brian Molefe lashes out at ‘unfair’ probe into Transnet rot

The former CEO says he can explain what actually happened if given time
Companies
9 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Demand for justice on eve of Marikana massacre ...
National / Labour
2.
Marikana report sheds some light on events, but ...
National / Labour
3.
Whistleblowers fear for their lives after Gupta ...
National
4.
Dlamini-Zuma asks grants recipients who have not ...
National

Related Articles

Probe into Transnet rot unfair, says Brian Molefe
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Brian Molefe lashes out at ‘unfair’ probe into Transnet rot
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.