BREAKING NEWS: CEO Siyabonga Gama among Transnet executives served suspension notices

Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama and two other senior officials have been served with notices of intention to suspend them from the state-owned transport and logistics company.

The notices were served by the board on Wednesday.

The other two officials were chief procurement officer Thamsanqa Jiyane and supply chain manager Lindiwe Mdletshe.

Business Day understands the board took the decision to serve the notices based on legal advice.

The three have been implicated in investigative reports regarding allegations of violating the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA); serious breaches of statutes, regulations and corporate governance; and unlawful conduct in relation to Transnet's questionable procurement of 1,064 diesel and electric locomotives.

Gama, Mdletshe and Jiyane have now been given an opportunity to give the board reasons why they should not be suspended.

Transnet is one of the state-owned enterprises embroiled in the state-capture scandal.